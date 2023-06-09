ZHZB Collection Day 7: गिरते-पड़ते बजट निकालने के करीब पहुंची सारा-विक्की की 'जरा हटके जरा बचके', जानें 7वें दिन का कलेक्शन
ZHZB Collection Day 7: गिरते-पड़ते बजट निकालने के करीब पहुंची सारा-विक्की की 'जरा हटके जरा बचके', जानें 7वें दिन का कलेक्शन

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke फिल्म रिलीज हुए 8वां दिन है और फिल्म के 7 दिन का कलेक्शन आ गया है. फिल्म के 7वें दिन के कलेक्शन का आंकड़ा देख इतना जरूर कहा जा सकता है कि ये फिल्म वीकेंड में बजट निकालने में कामयाब हो जाएगी.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

ZHZB Collection Day 7: गिरते-पड़ते बजट निकालने के करीब पहुंची सारा-विक्की की 'जरा हटके जरा बचके', जानें 7वें दिन का कलेक्शन

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 7: सारा अली खान और विक्की कौशल की फिल्म 'जरा हटके जरा बचके' को लेकर फैंस और सेलेब्स दोनों की नजरें गड़ी हुई हैं. इस फिल्म को रिलीज हुए 8वां दिन है और फिल्म के 7 दिन का कलेक्शन आ गया है. फिल्म के 7वें दिन के कलेक्शन का आंकड़ा देख इतना जरूर कहा जा सकता है कि ये फिल्म वीकेंड में बजट निकालने में कामयाब हो जाएगी.

