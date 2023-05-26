Aazam Review: एक प्यादे के शहंशाह बनने की है यह कहानी, जिमी शेरगिल के परफॉरमेंस में है रवानी
Aazam Review: एक प्यादे के शहंशाह बनने की है यह कहानी, जिमी शेरगिल के परफॉरमेंस में है रवानी

Jimmy Shergill Film: बीते कुछ बरसों में आपने जिमी शेरगिल को पुलिस के रोल में कई फिल्मों में देखा होगा. लंबे समय बाद अब उन्हें अंडरवर्ल्ड की दुनिया में देखिए. आजम एक रात की कहानी है, जिसमें तय होता है कि मुंबई का नया डॉन कौन होगा! जिमी शेरगिल सबसे पीछे रहते हैं, लेकिन फिर धीरे-धीरे तस्वीर बदलती है...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

Bollywood Underworld Film: इस बात में संदेह नहीं कि मुंबई अंडरवर्ल्ड पर बहुत सारी फिल्में बन चुकी हैं, लेकिन अच्छी कहानियों की गुंजाइश सदा बनी रहती है. आजम अंडरवर्ल्ड की कहानी को कुछ अलग ढंग से उठाती है और इसका कथानक रोचक है. काफी हद तक बांधे रखता है. नया भी कहता है. जिमी शेरगिल लंबे अर्से बाद ऐसे रोल में हैं, जिसमें उनका अंदाज धारदार है. वह कम बोलते हैं मगर उनकी आंखें और चुप्पी बात करती है. जिमी के फैन्स इस रोल में उन्हें देखकर संतोष महसूस करेंगे. अगर आप अंडरवर्ल्ड की कहानियां पसंद करते हैं तो निश्चित ही इस फिल्म को देख सकते हैं.

