Throwback: 17 साल पहले बस की छत पर बैठकर सफर कर कर रहा था ये स्टार, पहचानिए है कौन?

The most dangerous thing you can do in life is play it safe. This is me and ribhu back in 2003 on the top of a bus riding the roads of inner Spiti valley. It was the last bus and we could not afford to miss this one. No seats, the conductor said. “Sit on the roof” and thats what we did. Temperature was below 5 degree celsius but adrenaline was an all time high. On the way towards our base for chandrataal trek. Going where i feel the most alive, mountains. With the people i feel most alive with, school friends. P.S. i dont encourage anyone to sit on the top of a bus ever. Take care.

