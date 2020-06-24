यूजर्स ने किया विरोध तो मजबूरी में T-Series को उठाना पड़ा ये बड़ा कदम!

नई दिल्ली: हाल ही में पाकिस्तानी सिंगर आतिफ असलम (Atif Aslam) के 'मरजावां' सीरीज के 'किन्ना सोना’ (Kinna Sona) गाने को रिलीज किया गया, लेकिन रिलीज के दो दिन बाद ही टी-सीरीज ने वीडियो को प्रइवेट कर दिया. ऐसा इसलिए हुआ जब ट्विटर पर 'टेक डाउन आतिफ असलम सॉन्ग' ट्रेंड करने लगा. टी-सीरीज ने भारत में पाकिस्तानी कलाकारों के प्रतिबंध के बावजूद आतिफ असलम के 'किन्ना सोना' गाने को रिलीज किया और यह गीत ट्विटर के ट्रेंड से लेकर यूट्यूब तक उपलब्ध था. यह कदम प्रशंसकों द्वारा टी-सीरीज का पूरी तरह से बहिष्कार करने की मांग के बाद उठाया गया.

Take down AtifAslam Song T-Series ... #UnsubscribeTSeries pic.twitter.com/6PFHNBGYb3

Cine Association has officially banned the Pakistani Artist in India still they have officially released song of a Pakistani Singer Atif 2 day's ago.

People should realise the Anti-national activity T-Series is doing.

This is what Pakistani Atif has said about our Kashmir few days ago

He was banned officially in India. Still T-Series has released his song 3 day's ago.

I understand a Pakistani supporting him but why an Indian support him .Aren't u Anti-national?

Take Down AtifAslam song pic.twitter.com/J4ZpcxMa7R

— ARIJIT SINGH (@raiisonaiFC) June 23, 2020