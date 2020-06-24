यूजर्स ने किया विरोध तो मजबूरी में T-Series को उठाना पड़ा ये बड़ा कदम!

नई दिल्ली: हाल ही में पाकिस्तानी सिंगर आतिफ असलम (Atif Aslam) के 'मरजावां' सीरीज के 'किन्ना सोना’ (Kinna Sona) गाने को रिलीज किया गया, लेकिन रिलीज के दो दिन बाद ही टी-सीरीज ने वीडियो को प्रइवेट कर दिया. ऐसा इसलिए हुआ जब ट्विटर पर 'टेक डाउन आतिफ असलम सॉन्ग' ट्रेंड करने लगा. टी-सीरीज ने भारत में पाकिस्तानी कलाकारों के प्रतिबंध के बावजूद आतिफ असलम के 'किन्ना सोना' गाने को रिलीज किया और यह गीत ट्विटर के ट्रेंड से लेकर यूट्यूब तक उपलब्ध था. यह कदम प्रशंसकों द्वारा टी-सीरीज का पूरी तरह से बहिष्कार करने की मांग के बाद उठाया गया.
People should realise the Anti-national activity T-Series is doing.
Cine Association has officially banned the Pakistani Artist in India still they have officially released song of a Pakistani Singer Atif 2 day's ago.
Take down AtifAslam Song T-Series ... #UnsubscribeTSeries pic.twitter.com/6PFHNBGYb3
— ARIJIT SINGH (@raiisonaiFC) June 23, 2020
This is what Pakistani Atif has said about our Kashmir few days ago
He was banned officially in India. Still T-Series has released his song 3 day's ago.
I understand a Pakistani supporting him but why an Indian support him .Aren't u Anti-national?
Take Down AtifAslam song pic.twitter.com/J4ZpcxMa7R
— ARIJIT SINGH (@raiisonaiFC) June 23, 2020
WARNING TO TSERIES
Take down Pakistani singer Atif-Aslam song from your TSeries youtube channel immediately else we will take a major action against @TSeries. #TakeDownAtifAslamSong @itsbhushankumar @mnsadhikrut @rajupatilmanase
— Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) June 23, 2020
एफडब्ल्यूआईसीई (FWICE) ने इस कदम के खिलाफ अप्रैल में एक नोटिस जारी किया था. नोटिस में किसी के नाम को स्पष्ट नहीं किया गया था, लेकिन कहा गया कि, हमें ये महसूस करना चाहिए कि जब पूरी दुनिया कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ लड़ रही है, पाकिस्तान अभी भी सीमाओं पर हमारे सैनिकों को मारने में व्यस्त है.
@fwice_mum is pained to see some of our artists violating the non-cooperation order & performing with #Pakistani artists through various online mediums. That too when #Pakistan continues to kill our soldiers at the border, even at a time when the world is fighting against #Corona pic.twitter.com/ykKOWghRMt
— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 12, 2020
हाल ही में सोनू निगम ने भूषण कुमार और टी-सीरीज को अपने निशाने पर लिया था. सोनू ने एक वीडियो में कहा था कि म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री में भी कई माफिया हैं, जिन्होंने नए गायकों पर दबाव बनाया है. सोनू ने कहा था कि हो सकता है कि जल्द ही म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री से भी सिंगर या गीतकार के सुसाइड की खबर सामने आ सकती है.
