आतिफ असलम

यूजर्स ने किया विरोध तो मजबूरी में T-Series को उठाना पड़ा ये बड़ा कदम!

पाकिस्तानी सिंगर आतिफ असलम (Atif Aslam) के 'मरजावां' सीरीज के 'किन्ना सोना’ (Kinna Sona) गाने को रिलीज किया गया.

फाइल फोटो

नई दिल्ली: हाल ही में पाकिस्तानी सिंगर आतिफ असलम (Atif Aslam) के 'मरजावां' सीरीज के 'किन्ना सोना’ (Kinna Sona) गाने को रिलीज किया गया, लेकिन रिलीज के दो दिन बाद ही टी-सीरीज ने वीडियो को प्रइवेट कर दिया. ऐसा इसलिए हुआ जब ट्विटर पर 'टेक डाउन आतिफ असलम सॉन्ग' ट्रेंड करने लगा. टी-सीरीज ने भारत में पाकिस्तानी कलाकारों के प्रतिबंध के बावजूद आतिफ असलम के 'किन्ना सोना' गाने को रिलीज किया और यह गीत ट्विटर के ट्रेंड से लेकर यूट्यूब तक उपलब्ध था. यह कदम प्रशंसकों द्वारा टी-सीरीज का पूरी तरह से बहिष्कार करने की मांग के बाद उठाया गया.

एफडब्ल्यूआईसीई (FWICE) ने इस कदम के खिलाफ अप्रैल में एक नोटिस जारी किया था. नोटिस में किसी के नाम को स्पष्ट नहीं किया गया था, लेकिन कहा गया कि, हमें ये महसूस करना चाहिए कि जब पूरी दुनिया कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ लड़ रही है, पाकिस्तान अभी भी सीमाओं पर हमारे सैनिकों को मारने में व्यस्त है.

हाल ही में सोनू निगम ने भूषण कुमार और टी-सीरीज को अपने निशाने पर लिया था. सोनू ने एक वीडियो में कहा था कि म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री में भी कई माफिया हैं, जिन्होंने नए गायकों पर दबाव बनाया है. सोनू ने कहा था कि हो सकता है कि जल्द ही म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री से भी सिंगर या गीतकार के सुसाइड की खबर सामने आ सकती है.

आतिफ असलमAtif AslamKinna Sona songMarjaavaan#TakeDownAtifAslamSong
मुफ्त में म्यूजिक सुनने वालों पर फूटा Sona Mohapatra का गुस्सा, सुनाया कलाकारों का दर्द
