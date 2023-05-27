Video: Mughal E Azam के गाने ‘जब प्यार किया तो डरना क्या’ से गूंज उठा Times Square, कथक डांसर्स ने देख नजरें ना हटा पाए लोग
Mughal E Azam Times Sqauare Video: सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें कुछ कथक डांसर्स न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स स्क्वायर पर ‘जब प्यार किया तो डरना क्या’ गाने पर परफॉर्म करते दिख रहे हैं.

May 27, 2023

Viral Video: है मुगल ए आजम जिसे आज भी सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्मों में गिना जाता है. इसके कलाकार हो या फिर इसके गाने सभी आइकॉनिक हैं लेकिन सोचिए भारत से कोसों मील दूर जब अमेरिका के टाइम्स स्क्वायर में मुगल ए आजम का गाना बजे और वहां कथक डांस की परफॉर्मेंस हो तो दिल में क्या फीलिंग होगी. ऐसी ही एक वीडियो सोसल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है. जिसमें डांसर्स का एक ग्रुप जब प्यार किया तो डरना क्या गाने पर कथक डांस करता नजर आ रहा है. 

