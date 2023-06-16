'Gadar 2' आने से पहले Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 ने मचाया गदर! डिजाइन देखकर कहेंगे- दिल यमला-दीवाना हो गया...
'Gadar 2' आने से पहले Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 ने मचाया गदर! डिजाइन देखकर कहेंगे- दिल यमला-दीवाना हो गया...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 के रेंडर्स लीक हो चुके हैं. डिवाइस के डिजाइन का पता चला है. गैलेक्सी जेड फोल्ड 5 के लीक हुए इमेज में टॉप और बॉटम किनारों का लुक, पीछे की तरफ कैमरा, इनर डिस्प्ले का साइज और यहां तक ​​कि एक स्टाइलस की झलक दिखाई देती है.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

'Gadar 2' आने से पहले Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 ने मचाया गदर! डिजाइन देखकर कहेंगे- दिल यमला-दीवाना हो गया...

Samsung इस साल Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 को लॉन्च करने वाला है. जैसे-जैसे लॉन्चिंग की डेट करीब आ रही है, वैसे-वैसे इसके फीचर्स भी सामने आ रहे हैं. MySmartPrice द्वारा जारी एक लीक रेंडर से डिवाइस के डिजाइन का पता चला है. गैलेक्सी जेड फोल्ड 5 के लीक हुए इमेज में टॉप और बॉटम किनारों का लुक, पीछे की तरफ कैमरा, इनर डिस्प्ले का साइज और यहां तक ​​कि एक स्टाइलस की झलक दिखाई देती है.

