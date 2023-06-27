टच कंट्रोल के साथ लॉन्च हुए ये धांसू Earbuds, 15 घंटे तक यूजर्स को मिलेगा म्यूजिक का मजा
Earbuds in Budget Range: कम्फर्टेबल डिजाइन और लंबे समय तक चलने वाली बैटरी इसे बेहद ही यूनीक बनाती है, इसकी कीमत भी ग्राहकों के बजट में रखी गई है जिससे इसे खरीदना बेहद आसान हो जाता है. 

Jun 27, 2023

Buds in Budget Range: विंगाजॉय ने अपने नए प्रोडक्ट विंगाजॉय ब्लैक बीटी-005 पंच सीरीज के लॉन्च की घोषणा की है. ये वायरलेस ईयरबड हाईटेक फीचर्स के साथ मार्केट में उतारे गए हैं जो आपको दमदार साउंड क्वॉलिटी, बेहतरीन टच कंट्रोल्स और एक आरामदायक डिजाइन ऑफर करते हैं. इससे एक नेस्क्ट लेवल ऑडियो क्वॉलिटी तो मिलती है साथ ही साथ आपको एक प्रीमियम डिजाइन भी देखने को मिल जाता है. 

