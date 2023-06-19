गाड़ी के टायर नहीं होंगे पंक्चर! स्मार्टफोन जैसा ये दमदार पॉकेट डिवाइस आएगा बड़े काम
गाड़ी के टायर नहीं होंगे पंक्चर! स्मार्टफोन जैसा ये दमदार पॉकेट डिवाइस आएगा बड़े काम

Portable Electric Air Compressor : अगर कार या बाइक के टायर में बार-बार हवा कम हो जाती है और इसमें पंक्चर हो जाता है तो अब आपको इस समस्या से हमेशा के लिए मुक्ति मिलने वाली है. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

गाड़ी के टायर नहीं होंगे पंक्चर! स्मार्टफोन जैसा ये दमदार पॉकेट डिवाइस आएगा बड़े काम

Xiaomi Portable Compressor: Xiaomi ने कुछ समय पहले एक ऐसा डिवाइस मार्केट में उतारा है जो सफर के दौरान आपके वाहन का टायर पंक्चर नहीं होने देता है. दरअसल कार या बाइक का टायर पंक्चर तब होता है जब इसमें हवा कम होती है. हालांकि ये पॉकेट डिवाइस आपके वाहन के टायर की हवा कम होने नहीं देगा, दरअसल ये एयर कम्प्रेसर है जो आप अपनी पॉकेट में कैरी कर सकते हैं. ये बैटरी पावर्ड डिवाइस है जो स्मार्टफोन जैसा नजर आता है. इसे आपको बस अपने वाहन के टायर में लगाना होता है उसके बाद बस कुछ मिनटों का इन्तजार और टायर में हवा फुल हो जाती है. 

