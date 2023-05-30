क्या आप भी नींबू को काटकर चेहरे पर डायरेक्ट रगड़ते हैं? जानें ऐसा करना स्किन के लिए कितना सुरक्षित..
क्या आप भी नींबू को काटकर चेहरे पर डायरेक्ट रगड़ते हैं? जानें ऐसा करना स्किन के लिए कितना सुरक्षित..

Applying Lemon On Face Side Effects: गर्मियों में चेहरे और स्किन का ख्याल रखना बहुत जरूरी है. तेज धूप और हवा में निकलने से चेहरे की रंगत धीमी पड़ जाती है. ऐसे में कुछ लोग फेस से टैन हटाने के लिए नींबू का इस्तेमाल करते हैं. लेकिन अगर आप नींबू को डायरेक्ट अपने चेहरे पर लगाते हैं, तो इससे पहले ये लेख पढ़ें...   

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

क्या आप भी नींबू को काटकर चेहरे पर डायरेक्ट रगड़ते हैं? जानें ऐसा करना स्किन के लिए कितना सुरक्षित..

Applying Lemon On Face Side Effects: समर्स हमारे लिए कई अच्छाइयां और बुराइयां साथ लेकर आता है. इस मौसम में सेहत के साथ ही स्किन का भी खास ख्याल रखना पड़ता है. सूरज की तेज किरणें और हवा में निकलने से स्किन की बैंड बज जाती है. हालांकि इसके लिए कई लोशन और सनस्क्रीन बाजार में मौजूद हैं. लेकिन कुछ लोग त्वचा पर निखार पाने और टैन हटाने के लिए नैचुरल चीजों का भी उपयोग करते हैं. नींबू इनमें से एक है. नींबू का रस विटामिन सी का बेस्ट सोर्स होता है. इससे बने ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स चेहरे को खूबसूरती देने में मदद करते हैं. नींबू में साइट्रिक एसिड, अल्फा हाइड्रोक्सी एसिड भी मौजूद होता है. 

