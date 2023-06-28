Bad Food Combination: केला खाने के बाद नहीं करना चाहिए ये काम, वरना खड़ी हो जाएगी मुसीबत!
Bad Food Combination: केला खाने के बाद नहीं करना चाहिए ये काम, वरना खड़ी हो जाएगी मुसीबत!

Banana side effects: चरक संहिता में बताया गया है कि केला खाने के दौरान या उसके बाद कुछ काम नहीं करना चाहिए. यह शरीर को नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है और आप शारीरिक शक्ति खो सकते हैं.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Bad Food Combination: केला खाने के बाद नहीं करना चाहिए ये काम, वरना खड़ी हो जाएगी मुसीबत!

Banana bad food combination: आयुर्वेद हमारी प्राचीन भारतीय चिकित्सा है, जो हजारों साल पुरानी है. यह चिकित्सा हर रोग के इलाज के लिए सम्पूर्ण विज्ञान प्रदान करती है. इसे महर्षि चरक और उनकी रचना 'चरक संहिता' ने महत्त्वपूर्ण बनाया है. इस किताब को हजारों साल पहले लिखा गया था और इसे पढ़कर ही आज भी किसी को आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सा के दौरान डॉक्टर बनाया जा सकता है.

