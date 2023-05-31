Naturally Black Hair: किचन में रखी इन चीजों से तैयार करें नेचुरल हेयर डाई, सफेद बाल चुटकियों में हो जाएंगे काले!
topStories1hindi1718864
Hindi NewsHealth

Naturally Black Hair: किचन में रखी इन चीजों से तैयार करें नेचुरल हेयर डाई, सफेद बाल चुटकियों में हो जाएंगे काले!

Naturally hair dye: बाजार में उपलब्ध हेयर डाई के बजाय, आप घरेलू तरीकों का उपयोग करके अपने बालों को काला कर सकते हैं. बाजारी हेयर डाई के प्रयोग के बाद बालों का सफेद होना तेज हो जाता है और उनके रंग में छोटे-छोटे बदलाव हो सकते हैं.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

Naturally Black Hair: किचन में रखी इन चीजों से तैयार करें नेचुरल हेयर डाई, सफेद बाल चुटकियों में हो जाएंगे काले!

Naturally hair dye: बाजार में उपलब्ध हेयर डाई के बजाय, आप घरेलू तरीकों का उपयोग करके अपने बालों को काला कर सकते हैं. बाजारी हेयर डाई के प्रयोग के बाद बालों का सफेद होना तेज हो जाता है और उनके रंग में छोटे-छोटे बदलाव हो सकते हैं. इसके विपरीत, घर पर बनाई गई हेयर डाई के इस्तेमाल से आपके बालों को स्वस्थ और चमकदार बनाने में मदद मिलती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला