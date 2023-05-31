Body Parts में जमने लगे खून के थक्के तो घबराएं नहीं! तुरंत रिलीफ देंगे ये घरेलू उपाय
Body Parts में जमने लगे खून के थक्के तो घबराएं नहीं! तुरंत रिलीफ देंगे ये घरेलू उपाय

Cure For Blood Clotting: अक्सर चोट लगने पर प्रभावित हिस्से से खून निकलने लगता है. लेकिन अगर चोट अंदरूनी हो, तो उस हिस्से में अंदर ही अंदर खून जमने लगता है. इसे ब्लड क्लॉटिंग की समस्या कहते हैं. इससे बचने के लिए आप कुछ घरेलू उपाय अपना सकते हैं. आइये जानें... 

 

Body Parts में जमने लगे खून के थक्के तो घबराएं नहीं! तुरंत रिलीफ देंगे ये घरेलू उपाय

How To Stop Blood Clotting: किसी भी प्रकार में इंजरी में ब्लड क्लॉटिंग की समस्या हो सकती है. इसके जरिए शरीर में ब्लड रुकता है और घाव तेजी से भरने में मदद मिलती है. हालांकि ये एक महत्वपूर्ण प्रतिक्रिया है. अगर आप लंबे समय तक बैठे हैं, या फिर शरीर के किसी हिस्से में चोट लग जाती है, तो भी ब्लड क्लॉटिंग की दिक्कत होने लगती है. सही तरीके से ब्लड सर्कुलेशन न होने से भी ब्लड क्लॉटिंग होती है.

