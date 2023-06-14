Improve Eyesight: गर्मियों में जरूर पिएं ये 5 ठंडे ड्रिंक, कुछ ही हफ्तों में कम हो जाएगा चश्मे का नंबर
topStories1hindi1736744
Hindi NewsHealth

Improve Eyesight: गर्मियों में जरूर पिएं ये 5 ठंडे ड्रिंक, कुछ ही हफ्तों में कम हो जाएगा चश्मे का नंबर

Improve eyesight: गर्मियों में शरीर को ठंडक प्रदान करने के लिए जूस पीना एक अच्छा और स्वस्थ विकल्प माना जाता है. गर्मियों में हम विभिन्न प्रकार के ड्रिंक्स पसंद करते हैं, जिसमें कार्बोनेटेड ड्रिंक्स और फलों के जूस शामिल होते हैं.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

Trending Photos

Improve Eyesight: गर्मियों में जरूर पिएं ये 5 ठंडे ड्रिंक, कुछ ही हफ्तों में कम हो जाएगा चश्मे का नंबर

Juice to improve eyesight: गर्मियों में शरीर को ठंडक प्रदान करने के लिए जूस पीना एक अच्छा और स्वस्थ विकल्प माना जाता है. गर्मियों में हम विभिन्न प्रकार के ड्रिंक्स पसंद करते हैं, जिसमें कार्बोनेटेड ड्रिंक्स और फलों के जूस शामिल होते हैं. ये दोनों ही गर्मी से राहत दिलाने में मदद करते हैं, लेकिन आप जानते ही हैं कि सेहत के लिए कौन सा कितना स्वस्थ है. इसलिए, हमें गर्मियों में फलों और सब्जियों के जूस की सलाह दी जाती है ताकि गर्मी के साथ-साथ इससे हमें कई अन्य फायदे भी मिलें और कोई नुकसान न हो.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा