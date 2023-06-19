रात को नहीं आती नींद? Sleep Quality को सुधारने के लिए डाइट में शामिल करें ये 5 चीजें
Sleep Quality: आज हम आपको नींद की गुणवत्ता को सुधारने के लिए कुछ फूड्स बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको अपनी डेली डाइट में शामिल करके आप बेहतर नींद पा सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं कौन से हैं नींद दिलाने में मददगार फूड्स.

Foods that help you sleep: आज के दौर की अस्त-व्यस्त जीवनशैली के चलते नींद की समस्या होना आम बात है. रात को देरी से सोने के कारण लोगों का पूरा रुटीन बिगड़े लगता है. नींद पूरी न होने के कारण आपको पूरे दिन थकान और चिड़चिड़ापन महसूस होता है. इसी के चलते आप स्लीप डिसऑर्डर के शिकार बन जाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपको नींद की गुणवत्ता को सुधारने के लिए कुछ फूड्स बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको अपनी डेली डाइट में शामिल करके आप बेहतर नींद पा सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं कौन से हैं (Foods that help you sleep) नींद दिलाने में मददगार फूड्स.....

