Gut Health: रोजाना रात को सोने से पहले खाएं ये 2 चीजें, अगले दिन पेट होगा आसानी से साफ
Gut Health: रोजाना रात को सोने से पहले खाएं ये 2 चीजें, अगले दिन पेट होगा आसानी से साफ

Health Care Tips: आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसी चीजें बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको अगर आप रात को सेवन करके सोते हैं तो आपका पेट अगली सुबह आसानी से साफ हो जाता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं कब्ज की समस्या में कौन सी चीजें खाएं.

 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Gut Health: रोजाना रात को सोने से पहले खाएं ये 2 चीजें, अगले दिन पेट होगा आसानी से साफ

Foods To Get Rid Of Constipation: आज के समय की खराब लाइफस्टाइल और खानपान के चलते पेट से जुड़ी समस्याएं होना आम बात है. इन्हीं में एक समस्या कब्ज की है. कब्ज की समस्या में पेट में भारीपन महसूस होता है और पेट में ऐंठन होती रहती है जिससे मल बहुत ज्यादा टाइट हो जाता है इससे मल त्याग करने में बहुत तकलीफ का सामना करना पड़ता है. ऐसे में कब्ज की समस्या को दूर करने में खान-पान अहम भूमिका निभाता है. इसलिए आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसी चीजें बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको अगर आप रात को सेवन करके सोते हैं तो आपका पेट अगली सुबह आसानी से साफ हो जाता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Foods To Get Rid Of Constipation) कब्ज की समस्या में कौन सी चीजें खाएं......

