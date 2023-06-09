सोमवार, गुरुवार या शनिवार; जानिए किस दिन पड़ता है Deadliest हार्ट अटैक, अध्ययन में हुआ खुलासा
हार्ट अटैक एक गंभीर मेडिकल इमरजेंसी है जिसमें दिल के मांसपेशियों को खून पहुंचाने वाली मुख्य धमनी (कोरोनरी धमनी) में रुकावट आ जाती है. यह रुकावट आमतौर पर खून का थक्के द्वारा होती है जो धमनी को ब्लॉक कर देता है.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:25 AM IST

हार्ट अटैक (Heart Attack) एक गंभीर मेडिकल इमरजेंसी है जिसमें दिल के मांसपेशियों को खून पहुंचाने वाली मुख्य धमनी (कोरोनरी धमनी) में रुकावट आ जाती है. यह रुकावट आमतौर पर खून का थक्के द्वारा होती है जो धमनी को ब्लॉक कर देता है, जिसके परिणामस्वरूप हृदय के एक भाग को खून सप्लाई की अवधि में आवश्यक ऑक्सीजन की कमी हो जाती है. यदि इस स्थिति का तुरंत इलाज नहीं किया जाता है, तो यह मांसपेशियों के डैमेज या मृत्यु का कारण बन सकता है. हाल ही में हुए एक अध्ययन से चौंका देने वाली बात सामने आई है.

