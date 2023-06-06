Sweating Issue: अधिक पसीना आना किसी बीमारी के संकेत तो नहीं? ये टिप्स परेशानी से दिलाएंगे छुटकारा
topStories1hindi1726794
Hindi NewsHealth

Sweating Issue: अधिक पसीना आना किसी बीमारी के संकेत तो नहीं? ये टिप्स परेशानी से दिलाएंगे छुटकारा

Sweating In Summers: गर्मियों के मौसम में पसीना आना आम बात है, और ये सेहत के लिए कहीं न कहीं जरूरी भी है. लेकिन कुछ लोगों को जरूरत से ज्यादा पसीना आने की समस्या रहती है. अधिक पसीना आना किसी बीमारी के भी संकेत हो सकते हैं. आइये जानें इससे छुटकारे के लिए कुछ टिप्स...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sweating Issue: अधिक पसीना आना किसी बीमारी के संकेत तो नहीं? ये टिप्स परेशानी से दिलाएंगे छुटकारा

Excess Sweating Can Cause Disease: गर्मियों में अगर किसी को पसीना आता है, तो ये एक कॉमन सी बात है. क्योंकि मौसम में इतनी उमस होती है, कि घर में रहो या बाहर पसीना निकलना तो लाजमी है. दरअसल, बॉडी से पसीना छूटना एक नैचुरल प्रोसेस है. पसीना शरीर के तापमान को कंट्रोल करने के लिए रोमछिद्रों से निकलता है. इस प्रकार से शरीर ठंडा रहता है और बॉडी में मौजूद गंदगी भी आसानी से बाहर निकल जाती है. इसलिए कई बार कहा जाता है, कि पसीने का निकलना सेहत के लिए अच्छा होता है. लेकिन अगर किसी को जरूरत से ज्यादा पसीना निकल रहा हो तो?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर