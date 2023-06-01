आपको जानलेवा Heart Attack से बचा सकती है पैरों की ये एक्सरसाइज, अपने फिटनेस रूटीन में जरूर करें शामिल
सभी जिम जाने वाले लोग लेग्स डे से घबराते हैं. स्क्वाट्स, लंग्स, लेग प्रेस, लेग एक्सटेंशन, लेग कर्ल के बाद होने वाले थके हुए मांसपेशियां असहनीय हो सकती हैं, लेकिन एक नई अध्ययन आपको प्रेरित कर सकता है कि आप अपने लेग्स डे को न छोड़ें.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

सभी जिम जाने वाले लोग लेग्स डे से घबराते हैं. स्क्वाट्स, लंग्स, लेग प्रेस, लेग एक्सटेंशन, लेग कर्ल के बाद होने वाले थके हुए मांसपेशियां असहनीय हो सकती हैं, लेकिन एक नई अध्ययन आपको प्रेरित कर सकता है कि आप अपने लेग्स डे को न छोड़ें और अपनी क्वाड्रिसेप्स (quadriceps) पर ध्यान केंद्रित करें. शोधकर्ताओं ने हार्ट फेलियर 2023 में डेटा प्रदर्शित किया है जिसके अनुसार लेग स्ट्रेंथ पर काम करने से हार्ट अटैक के बाद हार्ट फेलियर का कम खतरा जुड़ा हो सकता है. आइए समझते हैं इसका क्या मतलब है. यूरोपियन सोसाइटी ऑफ कार्डियोलॉजी (ESC) के वैज्ञानिक में प्रस्तुत आंकड़ों के अनुसार, दिल का दौरा (जिसे चिकित्सकीय रूप से मायोकार्डियल इन्फ्रक्शन कहा जाता है), हार्ट फेलियर के सबसे सामान्य कारणों में से एक है.

