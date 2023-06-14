World Blood Donor Day 2023: रक्तदान क्यों है जरूरी, एक साल में कितनी बार दिया जा सकता है खून?
topStories1hindi1737039
Hindi NewsHealth

World Blood Donor Day 2023: रक्तदान क्यों है जरूरी, एक साल में कितनी बार दिया जा सकता है खून?

World Blood Donor Day 2023: हर साल 14 जून को विश्व रक्तदाता दिवस मनाया जाता है, जिसे कई जगहों पर विश्व रक्तदान दिवस के नाम से भी जाना जाता है. 

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

Trending Photos

World Blood Donor Day 2023: रक्तदान क्यों है जरूरी, एक साल में कितनी बार दिया जा सकता है खून?

World Blood Donor Day: रक्तदान एक अजीब सी बात हो सकती है, लेकिन इसका महत्वपूर्ण कारण होता है. यह एक अंतर्राष्ट्रीय दिवस है जिसे विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन और विभिन्न देशों ने मनाया जाता है. हर साल 14 जून को विश्व रक्तदाता दिवस मनाया जाता है, जिसे कई जगहों पर विश्व रक्तदान दिवस के नाम से भी जाना जाता है. इस दिन का महत्व है कि यह रक्त उत्पादों और सुरक्षित रक्त की आवश्यकता के बारे में जागरूकता बढ़ाने का प्रयास किया जाता है. यह एक मूल्यवान तोहफा है जिसके लिए हम उन लोगों का धन्यवाद करते हैं जिन्होंने बिना किसी मुआवजे के रक्त दान किया है और किसी की जान बचाने में मदद की है. लेकिन आपको यह जानने के लिए चिंता हो सकती है कि असल में रक्तदान क्यों महत्वपूर्ण होता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
Sushant Singh Rajput
पंखे से लटकी मिली थी Sushant Singh Rajput की बॉडी, रहस्यमय मौत और अधूरे रह गए सपने
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'