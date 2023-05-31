World No Tobacco Day: तनाव को दूर करने और तंबाकू के सेवन से बचने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स
World No Tobacco Day 2023: हम एक अत्यंत तेजी से चल रहे दुनिया में रहते हैं और हर एक व्यक्ति को रोजाना कई चुनौतियों का सामना करना पड़ता है, जिससे तनाव का लेवल बढ़ जाता है.

World No Tobacco Day 2023: हम एक अत्यंत तेजी से चल रहे दुनिया में रहते हैं और हर एक व्यक्ति को रोजाना कई चुनौतियों का सामना करना पड़ता है, जिससे तनाव का लेवल बढ़ जाता है. यह दुर्भाग्य से अनहेल्दी मुकाबला तंत्र को अपनाने में समाप्त होता है.  तनावग्रस्त व्यक्तियों द्वारा उपयोग किए जाने वाले 'राहत' के सबसे आम और घातक तरीकों में से एक धूम्रपान और अन्य प्रकार के तंबाकू का उपयोग है. एक चिकित्सा पेशेवर के रूप में, हमारे क्लीनिकों में तम्बाकू से संबंधित बीमारियों की बढ़ती संख्या खतरनाक है और इस तथ्य की गवाही देती है कि तम्बाकू पर निर्भरता को खत्म करने के लिए और अधिक किए जाने की आवश्यकता है.

