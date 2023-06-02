Aakash Chopra: कभी ऐसा नेता नहीं... राहुल गांधी पर ये क्या बोल गए भारतीय क्रिकेटर? मचा बवाल
topStories1hindi1721610
Hindi Newsदेश

Aakash Chopra: कभी ऐसा नेता नहीं... राहुल गांधी पर ये क्या बोल गए भारतीय क्रिकेटर? मचा बवाल

Rahul Gandhi: कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी पर टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर आकाश चोपड़ा (Aakash Chopra) ने निशाना साधा है. राहुल गांधी ने हाल में US के दौरे पर भारत को लेकर अपने विचार रखे थे, जिसके बाद उन्हें चौतरफा आलोचना झेलनी पड़ी. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Trending Photos

Aakash Chopra: कभी ऐसा नेता नहीं... राहुल गांधी पर ये क्या बोल गए भारतीय क्रिकेटर? मचा बवाल

Aakash Chopra Tweet on Rahul Gandhi: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और जाने माने कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा (Aakash Chopra) ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) पर निशाना साधा है. राहुल गांधी ने हाल में अमेरिका के दौरे पर भारत को लेकर अपने विचार रखे थे, जिसके बाद उन्हें चौतरफा आलोचना झेलनी पड़ी. चोपड़ा ने हालांकि अपने ट्वीट में राहुल गांधी का नाम नहीं लिया. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!