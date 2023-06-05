'मुझे या मेरी पत्नी को गिरफ्तार करके दिखाओ..', अभिषेक बनर्जी ने क्यों दी ED को ये चुनौती?
Abhishek Banerjee: तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेता अभिषेक बनर्जी ने सोमवार को आरोप लगाया कि उनके परिवार का ‘‘उत्पीड़न’’ किया जा रहा है ताकि पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले उन्हें जनसंपर्क करने से रोका जा सके.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:47 PM IST

Abhishek Banerjee: तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेता अभिषेक बनर्जी ने सोमवार को आरोप लगाया कि उनके परिवार का ‘‘उत्पीड़न’’ किया जा रहा है ताकि पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले उन्हें जनसंपर्क करने से रोका जा सके. अभिषेक की पत्नी रुजिरा को संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) की उड़ान पर सवार होने से सोमवार को रोका गया.

