Rahul Gandhi: अमेरिका में मुसलमानों पर बयान देकर घिर गए राहुल गांधी, ओवैसी ने अपने जवाब से बोलती की बंद
Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi Reaction: ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के अमेरिका में दिए गए भाषण की आलोचना की. ओवैसी ने अमेरिका में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की टिप्पणी की आलोचना करते हुए 1980 के दशक में मुसलमानों के खिलाफ हिंसा की कथित घटनाओं का जिक्र किया जब कांग्रेस उत्तर प्रदेश और केंद्र में सत्ता में थी.

