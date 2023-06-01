 Rajasthan Politics: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के जाते ही CM गहलोत ने चल दिया ये तुरुप का इक्का, क्या फिर से सरकार बनाने में हो पाएंगे कामयाब?
topStories1hindi1719608
Hindi NewsZee Rajasthanदेश

Rajasthan Politics: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के जाते ही CM गहलोत ने चल दिया ये तुरुप का इक्का, क्या फिर से सरकार बनाने में हो पाएंगे कामयाब?

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: राजस्थान में बुधवार को बीजेपी और कांग्रेस ने लोगों को लुभाने के लिए अपने-अपने तरीके से शुरुआत कर दी. पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने अजमेर में जनसभा कर लोगों के तार झिंझोड़े, वहीं सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने अपना तुरुप का इक्का चल दिया. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:29 AM IST

Trending Photos

Rajasthan Politics: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के जाते ही CM गहलोत ने चल दिया ये तुरुप का इक्का, क्या फिर से सरकार बनाने में हो पाएंगे कामयाब?

CM Ashok Gehlot Latest Announcement on Electricity Bills: राजस्थान में इस साल होने वाले असेंबली चुनाव (Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023) के लिए दलों में शह-मात का खेल शुरू हो गया है. पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को अजमेर में जनसभा कर अपनी सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनाईं. उनके जाने के बाद सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने भी तुरुप का इक्का चल दिया. उन्होंने कहा कि अब प्रदेश के सभी लोगों को 100 यूनिट बिजली फ्री दी जाएगी. उन्हें केवल 100 यूनिट के बाद आने वाली यूनिटों का ही बिल देना होगा. शुरुआत की 100 यूनिटों का बिजली बिल पूरी तरह माफ रहेगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन