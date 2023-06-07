Air India भेज रहा फेरी फ्लाइट, रूस में फंसे यात्रियों को सैन फ्रांसिस्को लेकर जाएगी
Air India Flight: एअर इंडिया की उड़ान संख्या एइआई-173 छह जून को दिल्ली से सैन फ्रांसिस्को के लिए रवाना हुई थी, तभी बीच रास्ते में विमान के एक इंजन में तकनीकी खराबी आने की जानकारी मिली थी. विमान में 216 यात्री और चालक दल के 16 सदस्य सवार थे. इसे रूस के मैगाडन हवाई अड्डे पर सुरक्षित उतार लिया गया था.

Air India News:  एअर इंडिया अपनी एक उड़ान में तकनीकी खामी के कारण रूस में फंसे यात्रियों को अमेरिका में उनके गंतव्य सैन फ्रांसिस्को तक पहुंचाने के लिए बुधवार दोपहर एक बजे मुंबई से एक विमान मैगाडन (रूस) भेजेगी. विमानन कंपनी ने एक बयान जारी कर यह सूचना दी. हालंकि बुधवार दोपहर 2.42 मिनट पर एक यूजर के ट्वीट के जवाब में एयर इंडिया ने कहा, 'हम जल्द ही फेरी फ्लाइट के प्रस्थान की प्रतीक्षा कर रहे हैं. हम आपको उड़ान की स्थिति के बारे में बताते रहेंगे.' यूजर ने  फेरी फ्लाइट की प्रस्थान संबंधी सूचना के बारे में पूछा था.

