Gyanvapi Mosque Case: ज्ञानवापी मामले में नियमित पूजा की मांग वाली याचिका पर होगी सुनवाई, मुस्लिम पक्ष को झटका
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: ज्ञानवापी मामले में नियमित पूजा की मांग वाली याचिका पर होगी सुनवाई, मुस्लिम पक्ष को झटका

Shringar Gauri Temple: शृंगार गौरी में नियमित पूजा की मांग वाली हिंदू पक्ष की याचिका पर वाराणसी की जिला अदालत सुनवाई करेगी. जस्टिस जेजे मुनीर की एकल बेंच ने यह फैसला सुनाया. राखी सिंह समेत 9 अन्य ने वाराणसी कोर्ट में सिविल वाद दाखिल किया था. याचिका में इन्होंने शृंगार गौरी में नियमित पूजा की मांग की थी.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

Varanasi News: वाराणसी स्थित ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद से जुड़े एक मामले में मुस्लिम पक्ष को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने झटका लगा है. शृंगार गौरी में नियमित पूजा की मांग वाली याचिका को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने बुधवार को सुनवाई के योग्य माना है. कोर्ट के इस फैसले से जहां अंजुमन इंतजामिया मस्जिद कमेटी को झटका लगा है वहीं नियमित पूजा की मांग वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई का रास्ता भी साफ हो गया है.

