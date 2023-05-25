Delhi Ordinance Row: अध्यादेश के खिलाफ लड़ाई में केजरीवाल को मिला पवार का साथ, NCP चीफ बोले- देश में संकट है
Delhi Ordinance Row: अध्यादेश के खिलाफ लड़ाई में केजरीवाल को मिला पवार का साथ, NCP चीफ बोले- देश में संकट है

Arvind Kejriwal Meets Sharad Pawar: शरद पवार ने कहा, 'देश में संकट है और यह दिल्ली तक सीमित मुद्दा नहीं है. एनसीपी और महाराष्ट्र की जनता केजरीवाल का समर्थन करेगी. हम केजरीवाल का समर्थन करने के लिए अन्य नेताओं से भी बात करेंगे.

May 25, 2023

Delhi Ordinance Row: अध्यादेश के खिलाफ लड़ाई में केजरीवाल को मिला पवार का साथ, NCP चीफ बोले- देश में संकट है

BJP Vs AAP: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने गुरुवार को मुंबई में राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) के अध्यक्ष शरद पवार से मुलाकात की. केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली में सेवाओं के कंट्रोल पर केंद्र के अध्यादेश के खिलाफ आप की लड़ाई के लिए शरद पवार से समर्थन मांगा. बैठक के बाद एक संयुक्त प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में केजरीवाल ने कहा, अध्यादेशों का इस्तेमाल कर चुनी हुई सरकारों को काम नहीं करने दिया जा रहा है, यह देश के लिए अच्छा नहीं है.

