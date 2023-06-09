Baba Vanga Predictions: क्या धरती पर आने वाली है कयामत? बाबा वेंगा की 2023 की भविष्यवाणी से कांप उठे लोग
topStories1hindi1731313
Hindi Newsदेश

Baba Vanga Predictions: क्या धरती पर आने वाली है कयामत? बाबा वेंगा की 2023 की भविष्यवाणी से कांप उठे लोग

Baba Vanga ki Bhavishyavani: बाबा वेंगा को मानने वाले बताते हैं कि उन्होंने साल 2023 में एक अटॉमिक प्लांट में धमाके की चेतावनी दी थी. उनके मुताबिक इस वजह से एशिया के आसमान में जहरीले बादल छा जाएंगे और कई देशों पर असर पड़ेगा.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

Baba Vanga Predictions: क्या धरती पर आने वाली है कयामत? बाबा वेंगा की 2023 की भविष्यवाणी से कांप उठे लोग

Baba Vanga Hindi Predictions: बाबा वेंगा की भविष्यवाणियों को लेकर हमेशा लोगों में एक खौफ रहा है. उनकी कई भविष्यवाणियां सच साबित हुई हैं. साल 2023 को लेकर उनकी भविष्यवाणियों ने भी मनुष्य जाति को थर्रा रखा है. बल्गेरिया की रहने वाली बाबा वेंगा की मृत्यु के बाद भी उनकी भविष्यवाणियां सच साबित होती रहीं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट