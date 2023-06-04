Odisha Train Accident: लोको पायलट की गलती नहीं... अब इस ऐंगल से होगी बालासोर हादसे की जांच
Odisha Train Accident Reason: रेलवे ने ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे में चालक की गलती और प्रणाली की खराबी की संभावना से इनकार किया है. वहीं विभाग ने ‘इलेक्ट्रॉनिक इंटरलॉकिंग’ सिस्टम से छेड़छाड़ का संकेत दिया है.

Odisha Train Accident New Update: ओडिशा में हुए भीषण रेल दुर्घटना मामले में रेलवे ने चालक की गलती से इनकार किया है. रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने कहा कि हमने ट्रेन हादसे से जुड़ी दुर्घटना की सीबीआई जांच की सिफारिश की है. वहीं, अधिकारियों ने कहा कि रेलवे सुरक्षा आयुक्त (CRS) की जांच जारी रहेगी. वैष्णव ने कहा कि दुर्घटना के असल कारण का पता लगा लिया गया है और इस आपराधिक कृत्य के लिए जिम्मेदार लोगों की पहचान कर ली गई है. बालासोर जिले में दुर्घटनास्थल पर उन्होंने कहा कि यह हादसा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक इंटरलॉकिंग और प्वाइंट मशीन में किए गए बदलाव के कारण हुआ है.

