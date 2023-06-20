Bhopal News: सतपुड़ा भवन में कैसे लगी थी भीषण आग? जांच समिति की रिपोर्ट में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा
Bhopal News: सतपुड़ा भवन में कैसे लगी थी भीषण आग? जांच समिति की रिपोर्ट में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

Satpura Bhawan Fire: मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में स्थित सतपुड़ा भवन में पिछले सप्ताह लगी भीषण आग के मामले में जांच समिति ने बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है और बताया है कि यह आग शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से लगी थी.

Bhopal News: सतपुड़ा भवन में कैसे लगी थी भीषण आग? जांच समिति की रिपोर्ट में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

Fire in Satpura Bhawan: मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में स्थित सतपुड़ा भवन (Satpura Bhawan) में पिछले सप्ताह हुए भीषण अग्निकांड की जांच के लिए गठित समिति ने बड़ा खुलासा किया है और अपनी प्राथमिक रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि यह आग शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से लगी और इससे अनुमानित 24 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान हुआ है. बता दें कि सतपुड़ा भवन में प्रदेश सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों के कार्यालय हैं.

