LIVE : 147 पहुंचा चमकी बुखार से मौत का आंकड़ा, योग दिवस पर रांची में रहेंगे PM मोदी

20 जून 2019, 09:05 बजे

Bihar: Residents of Harivanshpur village in Bhagvanpur, Vaishali say they have sent their children away from the village after several children died in the area. C Sahani, a villager says, "I've lost both of my sons to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)" pic.twitter.com/nQfdRsQFFZ

— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019