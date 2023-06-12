Bike Taxi News: बाइक-टैक्सी पर लगा रहेगा बैन, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाईकोर्ट के ऑर्डर पर लगाया स्‍टे
Bike Taxi News: बाइक-टैक्सी पर लगा रहेगा बैन, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाईकोर्ट के ऑर्डर पर लगाया स्‍टे

Delhi Bike Taxi News: दिल्ली में फिलहाल बाइक-टैक्सी नहीं चल पाएगी. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर रोक लगा दी है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

Delhi Bike Taxi News: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार को हाईकोर्ट के उस आदेश पर रोक लगा दी, जिसमें बाइक-टैक्सी एग्रीगेटर ‘रैपिडो’ (Rapido) और ‘उबर’ (Uber) को राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में परिचालन की अनुमति दी गई थी. दिल्ली सरकार से कहा गया था कि नयी नीति बनाये जाने तक उनके खिलाफ कोई दंडात्मक कार्रवाई न की जाए.

