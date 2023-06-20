Varun Gandhi ने गीता प्रेस को गांधी शांति पुरस्कार देने का किया समर्थन, कांग्रेस को सुनाई 'खरी-खोटी'
Varun Gandhi ने गीता प्रेस को गांधी शांति पुरस्कार देने का किया समर्थन, कांग्रेस को सुनाई 'खरी-खोटी'

Varun Gandhi attack on Congress: गीता प्रेस को गांधी शांति पुरस्कार दिए जाने के फैसले का विरोध करने पर बीजेपी सांसद वरुण गांधी ने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा है और कहा है कि अकारण आलोचना नकारात्मकता का आधार बनती है.

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Varun Gandhi ने गीता प्रेस को गांधी शांति पुरस्कार देने का किया समर्थन, कांग्रेस को सुनाई 'खरी-खोटी'

Varun Gandhi comment on Gita Press Gandhi Peace Prize: मोदी सरकार ने गोरखपुर की गीता प्रेस (Gita Press) को साल 2021 का गांधी शांति पुरस्कार (Gandhi Shanti Award) से सम्मानित किया जाएगा. इसके बाद सियासत तेज हो गई है और कांग्रेस (Congress) ने इस फैसले का विरोध करते हुए इसकी तुलना सावरकर और गोडसे को पुरस्कार दिए जाने से की है. अब इस मुद्दे पर बीजेपी सांसद वरुण गांधी (Varun Gandhi) ने केंद्र सरकार का समर्थन किया है और कांग्रेस पर जमकर निशाना साधा है.

