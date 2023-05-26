‘POCSO Act का हो रहा दुरुपयोग, कानून बदलने के लिए कर देंगे सरकार को मजबूर’- बृजभूषण शरण सिंह
‘POCSO Act का हो रहा दुरुपयोग, कानून बदलने के लिए कर देंगे सरकार को मजबूर’- बृजभूषण शरण सिंह

POCSO Act: बीजेपी सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह खुद भी पॉक्सो कानून के तहत एक मामले का सामना कर रहे हैं. विनेश फोगाट, विजेता बजरंग पुनिया और साक्षी मलिक सहित देश के शीर्ष पहलवान उनकी गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर  23 अप्रैल से दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर धरना दे रहे हैं. 

Written By  Manish Kumar.1|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

‘POCSO Act का हो रहा दुरुपयोग, कानून बदलने के लिए कर देंगे सरकार को मजबूर’- बृजभूषण शरण सिंह

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh News: बीजेपी (BJP) सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) ने गुरुवार को कहा कि पॉक्सो कानून (POCSO Act) का दुरुपयोग हो रहा है और वह संतों के नेतृत्व में इस कानून को बदलने के लिए सरकार को ‘मजबूर’ करेंगे. बता दें सिंह खुद भी पॉक्सो कानून के तहत एक मामले का सामना कर रहे हैं.

