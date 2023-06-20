Odisha Train Accident: बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे में CBI का बड़ा एक्शन, सिग्नल जेई आमिर खान का मकान सील; परिवार समेत है लापता
Odisha Train Accident: बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे में CBI का बड़ा एक्शन, सिग्नल जेई आमिर खान का मकान सील; परिवार समेत है लापता

Odisha Train Accident Latest Updates: ओडिशा के बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे की जांच के दौरान सीबीआई ने बड़ा एक्शन लिया है. उसने सिग्नलिंग जेई आमिर खान का घर सील कर दिया. आमिर खान अपने परिवार के साथ घर छोड़कर लापता है. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 03:58 AM IST

Odisha Train Accident: बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे में CBI का बड़ा एक्शन, सिग्नल जेई आमिर खान का मकान सील; परिवार समेत है लापता

Balasore Train Accident Latest Updates: ओडिशा के बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे की जांच कर रही सीबीआई ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है. उसने सोरो सेक्शन सिग्नल के जेई आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) का घर सील कर दिया है. सीबीआई ने हादसे की जांच हाथ में लेने के बाद उससे पूछताछ की थी. लेकिन इस पूछताछ के बाद वह अपने परिवार समेत घर छोड़कर लापता हो गया. सीबीआई टीम सोमवार को उससे दोबारा पूछताछ करने के लिए उसके किराये के घर पर पहुंची लेकिन वहां पर ताला लटका दिखाई दिया. आस-पड़ोसियों से भी उसका कोई सुराग नहीं मिला, जिसके बाद अधिकारियों ने उसका घर सील कर दिया. 

