Digvijay Singh Attacks BJP: सत्ता में आए तो ISI के लिए जासूसी करने वाले बीजेपी नेताओं को जेल में डालेंगे, कांग्रेस नेता के बयान पर मचा बवाल
Digvijay Singh Attacks BJP: सत्ता में आए तो ISI के लिए जासूसी करने वाले बीजेपी नेताओं को जेल में डालेंगे, कांग्रेस नेता के बयान पर मचा बवाल

New Parliament Inauguration: दिग्विजय ने एमपी के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान पर भी निशाना साधा. उन्होंने कहा, सीएम चौहान ने 2022 तक किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने का वादा किया था, लेकिन एक भी किसान को ढूंढना संभव नहीं होगा, जिसकी आय दोगुनी हो गई हो. केवल शिवराज सिंह चौहान की आय दोगुनी हुई है.

May 27, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

MP Elections: कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा सांसद दिग्विजय सिंह के बयान पर शनिवार को विवाद खड़ा हो गया. उन्होंने कहा, मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस सत्ता में आई तो आईएसआई के लिए जासूसी करने वाले बीजेपी और बजरंग दल के पदाधिकारियों के खिलाफ देशद्रोह का मामला दर्ज कराएगी.

