Coromandel Train Accident Update: ओडिशा में ट्रेन हादसे के बाद कई ट्रेनों के रूट हुए डायवर्ट, कई हुई कैंसल; पढ़ें पूरी लिस्ट
Coromandel Train Accident Update: ओडिशा में ट्रेन हादसे के बाद कई ट्रेनों के रूट हुए डायवर्ट, कई हुई कैंसल; पढ़ें पूरी लिस्ट

Coromandel Train Accident Update: ओडिशा के कोरोमंडल में हुए ट्रेन एक्सिडेंट के बाद भारतीय रेलवे ने पूर्वी भारत में चलने वाली कई ट्रेनों के रूट डायवर्ट कर दिए हैं. इसके साथ ही कई ट्रेनों के रूट कैंसल करने की घोषणा भी की गई है. 

Coromandel Train Accident Update: ओडिशा में ट्रेन हादसे के बाद कई ट्रेनों के रूट हुए डायवर्ट, कई हुई कैंसल; पढ़ें पूरी लिस्ट

Coromandel Train Accident Latest Update: ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार रात हुए भीषण ट्रेन हादसे का असर दूसरी ट्रेनों के संचालन पर भी पड़ा है. भारतीय रेलवे ने हादसे में कोरोमंडल रूट डिस्टर्ब देख 3 जून के लिए कई ट्रेनों के रूट डायवर्ट कर दिए हैं. साथ ही 3 जून को जाने वाली कई ट्रेनों को रद्द करने की घोषणा की गई है. अगर आप भी आज यानी शनिवार को रेलवे में सफर करने जा रहे हैं तो पहले ये डिटेल जरूर पढ़ लें.

