Deepotsav 2023: इस साल अयोध्या में अब तक का सबसे भव्य होगा दीपोत्सव, CM योगी ने तय कर दिया है लक्ष्य
इस साल का दीपोत्सव राम लला के राम मंदिर के गर्भगृह में विराजमान होने से ठीक पहले मनाया जाएगा. उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि यह दीपोत्सव एक नया रिकॉर्ड स्थापित करेगा. पिछले साल 15.76 लाख दीयों ने अयोध्या को रोशन किया था.

Deepotsav 2023: इस साल अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव समारोह 21 लाख मिट्टी के दीयों को जलाने के लक्ष्य के साथ अब तक का सबसे भव्य आयोजन होगा. इस साल का दीपोत्सव राम लला के राम मंदिर के गर्भगृह में विराजमान होने से ठीक पहले मनाया जाएगा. उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि यह दीपोत्सव एक नया रिकॉर्ड स्थापित करेगा. पिछले साल 15.76 लाख दीयों ने अयोध्या को रोशन किया था.

