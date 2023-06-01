बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

Rajnath Singh News: राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि 2024 में भी केंद्र में राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन ही सरकार बनाएगी. उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले 10 वर्षों में बड़े पैमाने पर बेरोजगारी दूर हुई है और आज देश का युवा उत्साहित है.

Written By  Manish Kumar.1|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

Wrestlers Protest: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने बुधवार को कहा कि भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (डब्ल्यूएफआई) के निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ महिला पहलवानों की शिकायत की जांच की जा रही है और जांच पूरी होने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी. रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह आजमगढ़ जिले के बुढ़नपुर तहसील के भैरोपुर गांव में अपने एक पारिवारिक कार्यक्रम के बाद पत्रकारों के सवालों का जवाब दे रहे थे.

