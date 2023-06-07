VK Saxena vs Medha Patkar: मानहानि मामले में मेधा पाटकर को झटका, LG वीके सक्सेना को कोर्ट में पेशी से मिली छूट
VK Saxena vs Medha Patkar: मानहानि मामले में मेधा पाटकर को झटका, LG वीके सक्सेना को कोर्ट में पेशी से मिली छूट

LG VK Saxena vs Medha Patkar: मेधा पाटकर के वकील श्रीदेवी कन्नीकर ने एलजी सक्सेना की याचिका का विरोध किया और तर्क दिया कि वह दिल्ली में एक सार्वजनिक अधिकारी हैं और अदालत में पेश होने में कोई बाधा नहीं है.

दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता मेधा पाटकर (Medha Patkar) से जुड़े मानहानि मामले में दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल (एलजी) वीके सक्सेना (VK Saxena) को अगले आदेश तक व्यक्तिगत तौर पर पेशी से छूट दे दी है. इस मामले में एलजी वीके सक्सेना ने वकील के माध्यम से कोर्ट से स्थायी छूट की मांग की थी और कहा था कि वह महत्वपूर्ण संवैधानिक कर्तव्यों की देखरेख करने वाले एक सार्वजनिक पद पर हैं. ऐसे में प्रत्येक डेट पर कोर्ट में उनका मौजूद होना संभव नहीं है.

