SBD Facility: दिल्ली IGI एयरपोर्ट पर चेक- इन करना अब हुआ और आसान, DIAL ने शुरू की ये नई शानदार सुविधा
SBD Facility: दिल्ली IGI एयरपोर्ट पर चेक- इन करना अब हुआ और आसान, DIAL ने शुरू की ये नई शानदार सुविधा

Indira Gandhi International Airpor: दिल्ली के आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर यात्रियों के लिए चेक इन सुविधा अब और आसान हो गई है. एयरपोर्ट का संचालन कर रही DIAL कंपनी ने इसके लिए एक नई सुविधा शुरू की है. 

SBD Facility: दिल्ली IGI एयरपोर्ट पर चेक- इन करना अब हुआ और आसान, DIAL ने शुरू की ये नई शानदार सुविधा

Self-Baggage Drop Facility at Indira Gandhi International Airport: दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के टर्मिनल- 3 पर यात्रियों को अब खास सुविधा मिलने जा रही है. एयरपोर्ट का संचालन कर रहे दिल्ली इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लिमिटेड (DIAL) ने हवाई अड्डे पर सेल्फ बैगेज ड्रॉप (SBD) सुविधा शुरू की है. इस सुविधा को शुरू करने का मकसद बैगेज ड्रॉप ऑफ सुविधा में लगने वाले समय को 15-20 मिनट तक कम करना और यात्रियों के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाना है. 

