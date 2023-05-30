Sakshi Murder Case: साक्षी को मौत की नींद सुलाने के बाद कहां गया था साहिल? ऐसे चढ़ा पुलिस के हत्थे
Sakshi Murder Case: साक्षी को मौत की नींद सुलाने के बाद कहां गया था साहिल? ऐसे चढ़ा पुलिस के हत्थे

Sakshi Case: लड़की की साहिल से दोस्ती थी. दोनों एक दूसरे को करीब 3 साल से जानते थे, लेकिन पिछले कुछ दिनों से लड़की साहिल से बात नहीं कर रही थी और 28 मई को दोस्त के घर जाते वक्त साहिल ने लड़की पर हमला कर दिया. 

Sakshi Murder Case: साक्षी को मौत की नींद सुलाने के बाद कहां गया था साहिल? ऐसे चढ़ा पुलिस के हत्थे

Sakshi Murder Case: देश की राजधानी दिल्ली के लोग निर्भया और श्रद्धा हत्याकांड को भूले भी नहीं थे कि शाहबाद डेयरी इलाके में साक्षी की दरिंदगी से हुई हत्या ने फिर से सोचने को मजबूर कर दिया है कि कोई इतना बेरहम कैसे हो सकता है. दरिंदा साहिल ने दिल्ली की बेटी को 16 बार चाकुओं से गोदा. दिल्ली की बेटी जख्मी हालात में जमीन पर गिर चुकी थी, लेकिन सनकी साहिल की दरिंदगी नहीं रुक रही थी. चाकू के बाद कई बार पैरों से वार किया. नाबालिग लड़की का सिर दीवार से टकराकर जमीन में धंस गया. इतनी दरिंदगी के बाद भी आरोपी का दिल नहीं भरा. पास से पत्थर ले आया और जमीन पर गिरी मासूम के शरीर को पत्थरों से कुचला. सिर पर पत्थर से वार किया.

