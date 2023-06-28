Supertech MD Arrest: हजारों बायर्स और बैंकों को लगाया करोड़ों रुपये का चूना, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में सुपरटेक एमडी आरके अरोड़ा अरेस्ट; ED का एक्शन
Supertech MD RK Arora Arrest: हजारों बायर्स और बैंको का करोड़ों रुपया हड़प जाने वाले सुपरटेक ग्रुप के एमडी आरके अरोड़ा को ईडी ने अरेस्ट कर लिया है. उस पर यह कार्रवाई मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में की गई है. 

 

ED arrests Supertech MD RK Arora in money laundering case: ED ने सुपरटेक के डायरेक्टर आर के अरोड़ा को मनी लॉड्रिग मामले में गिरफ़्तार कर लिया है. उस पर फ्लैट बायर्स लिया गया पैसा दूसरी कंपनियों में डायवर्ट करने का आरोप है. एजेंसी ने फ़्लैट बॉयर्स से धोखाधड़ी समेत कई मामलों में अरोड़ा के PMLA के तहत केस दर्ज करके जांच शुरू की थी. इस मामले में एजेंसी ने आर के अरोड़ा की करीब ₹40 करोड़ की संपत्ति भी अटैच की थी.  अरेस्टिंग से पहले ED ने सुपरटेक के डायरेक्टर और मालिक आर के अरोड़ा से लंबी पूछताछ भी की थी. 

