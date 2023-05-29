Manish Sisodia: आबकारी नीति घोटाले में सिसोदिया की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, ED ने बताया कितनी रकम हासिल की
Manish Sisodia: दिल्ली के आबकारी नीति घोटाले की जांच में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने खुलासा किया है कि पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कथित तौर पर अलग-अलग तरीकों से 622.67 करोड़ रुपये अर्जित की थी. ईडी के सूत्रों ने कहा कि पीओसी क्रेडिट नोट, हवाला चैनल और डायरेक्ट किकबैक के जरिए जेनरेट किया गया था. चार्जशीट में इस आरोप का जिक्र किया गया है.

