Fact Check: जम्मू-कश्मीर में दुनिया के सबसे ऊंचे रेलवे ब्रिज पर दौड़ी ट्रेन, देखें चौंकाने वाला वीडियो

Congratulations India

Successful small train test run was conducted on 21 March on world's highest railway track under construction on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link on Chenab river in Reasi District(Jammu) of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory pic.twitter.com/u0Ywe9oqOU

— Rajeshwar Singh Jamwal (@j71623767) March 24, 2023