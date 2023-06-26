Success Story: किसान ने गाय का दूध बेचकर बनाया ₹1 करोड़ का बंगला, नाम रखा ‘गोधन निवास’
Success Story: किसान ने गाय का दूध बेचकर बनाया ₹1 करोड़ का बंगला, नाम रखा ‘गोधन निवास’

Cow's Milk: महाराष्ट्र के प्रकाश इम्दे का व्यवसाय गांव के लोगों के लिए रोजगार के अवसर भी प्रदान करता है.  दूसरे राज्यों से भी लोग प्रकाश इम्दे के फार्म को देखने और सीखने के लिए सांगोला आते हैं.  

Jun 26, 2023

Success Story: किसान ने गाय का दूध बेचकर बनाया ₹1 करोड़ का बंगला, नाम रखा ‘गोधन निवास’

Dairy Farming Business: महाराष्ट्र के सोलापुर के एक किसान ने गाय का दूध बेचकर कमाए पैसे से 1 करोड़ रुपये का बंगला बनाया है. प्रकाश इम्दे की सफलता की कहानी एक गाय से शुरू हुई और अब वह 150 से अधिक गायों के साथ एक डेयरी फार्म चलाते हैं.

