New Parliament Building: संसद भवन के उद्घाटन को लेकर बयानबाजी तेज, विपक्ष के आरोप पर ये बोले एस जयशंकर

PM Modi द्वारा रविवार को नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन समारोह में करीब 25 राजनीतिक दलों के शामिल होने की संभावना है, वहीं करीब 21 दलों ने समारोह के बहिष्कार का फैसला किया है.

May 26, 2023

S Jaishankar Statement: रविवार को होने वाले नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन को लेकर राजनीतिक आरोप-प्रत्यारोप तेज हो गए हैं. विपक्षी दलों के आरोपों पर पलटवार करते हुए विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा है कि इसे राजनीतिक विषय नहीं बनाना चाहिए. जयशंकर ने कहा, नए सदन का उद्घाटन लोकतंत्र का अवसर है, विवाद का विषय नहीं बनाना चाहिए. राजनीतिक विषय नहीं बनाना चाहिए.

