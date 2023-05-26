UPSC Result: MP की आयशा और हरियाणा के तुषार ने दस्तावेजों में की छेड़छाड़, अब UPSC लेगा एक्शन
UPSC Result: MP की आयशा और हरियाणा के तुषार ने दस्तावेजों में की छेड़छाड़, अब UPSC लेगा एक्शन

UPSC Result Forged Documents: यूपीएससी ने कहा, दोनों लोगों के दावे झूठे हैं. उन्होंने अपने दावों को साबित करने के लिए जाली दस्तावेज बनाए हैं.'  ऐसा करके मकरानी और तुषार दोनों ने सिविल सर्विस एग्जाम, 2022 के नियमों के प्रावधानों का उल्लंघन किया है. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

UPSC Result: MP की आयशा और हरियाणा के तुषार ने दस्तावेजों में की छेड़छाड़, अब UPSC लेगा एक्शन

UPSC Exam Syllabus: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (UPSC) सिविल सर्विस एग्जाम परीक्षा में सिलेक्शन का दावा करने वाले दो उम्मीदवारों के खिलाफ एक्शन लेने की योजना बना रहा है. सिविल सेवा एग्जाम के नतीजे मंगलवार को घोषित किए गए थे. यह मामला आयशा मध्य प्रदेश की मकरानी और हरियाणा के तुषार से जुड़ा है, जिन्होंने फर्जी तरीके से दावा किया है कि आयोग ने सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 में असल में चुने गए उम्मीदवारों के दो रोल नंबर के खिलाफ चयन के लिए उनके नामों की सिफारिश की है.

