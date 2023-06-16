इस आसान तकनीक का इस्तेमाल कर शख्स ने 10 गुना बढ़ा ली इनकम, अधिकारी भी हो गए फैन
मध्य प्रदेश के मछली किसान चिंटू सिंह सिलावट को एक समय अपने खर्चों का प्रबंधन करना मुश्किल हो रहा था. वह लगभग 25,000 रुपये से 30,000 रुपये प्रति वर्ष या लगभग 2,500 रुपये प्रति माह कमा रहे थे. उनके लिए अपने घर का खर्च चलाना मुश्किल था और वह अपनी जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे थे. 

Jun 16, 2023

Village Man Increased His Income 10 Times: भारत में परंपरागत रूप से कृषि आय कम रही है, लेकिन आधुनिक समय के किसान और उद्यमी इसे क्रांतिकारी तरीकों और सरल प्रौद्योगिकी-संचालित शिक्षा के साथ बदल रहे हैं. व्यावसायिक प्रक्रियाओं का अनुकूलन लागत कम करने और उत्पादकता को अधिकतम करने में भी मदद करता है. संचालन को सुव्यवस्थित करने, इन्वेंट्री प्रबंधन में सुधार करने और अनावश्यक खर्चों को खत्म करने के भी कई तरीके हैं. और यही करके मध्य प्रदेश के नरसिंहपुर जिले के जमुनिया गांव का एक छोटा किसान उद्यमी बना. 

