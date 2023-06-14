Relationshin: बेवफा आशिकों को सबक सिखाने के लिए गजब की ट्रिक, लड़कियां कर रही ये काम; पुलिस हुई परेशान
Relationshin: बेवफा आशिकों को सबक सिखाने के लिए गजब की ट्रिक, लड़कियां कर रही ये काम; पुलिस हुई परेशान

Relationship News: आजकल लिव इन रिलेशनशिप की खबरें आम हो गई हैं लेकिन इस अनूठे रिश्ते में ब्रेक अप करना अब लड़कों को भारी पड़ रहा है. लड़कियां अब उनके घरों के आगे धरने पर बैठकर शादी की मांग कर रही हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:36 AM IST

Relationshin: बेवफा आशिकों को सबक सिखाने के लिए गजब की ट्रिक, लड़कियां कर रही ये काम; पुलिस हुई परेशान

Live in Relation: कसमे-वादे प्यार-वफा, सब वादे हैं वादों का क्या! जो लोग वाकई ऐसा सोचते हैं, उनके लिए अब खबरदार होने का वक्त है. झारखंड में बेवफा आशिकों की खैर-खबर लेने के लिए लड़कियां अब 'धरना-सत्याग्रह' पर उतर रही हैं. पिछले बीस दिनों में ऐसे तीन वाकयात सामने आए हैं, जिसमें बेवफा पार्टनर या प्रेमी को पाने के लिए लड़कियां उनके घरों पर धरना देने पहुंच गईं.

